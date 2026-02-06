MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor delegates from across Eastern Canada kicked off bargaining preparations for the forestry industry by selecting Domtar as the target company for the upcoming round of pattern bargaining.

Unifor forestry delegates select Domtar as pattern bargaining target (CNW Group/Unifor)

"This is a critical moment for our forestry sector and for the members we represent across Eastern Canada," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The industry is facing a number of serious challenges, but we have been through difficult times before and I have complete confidence in our local leaders to achieve fair collective agreements that make progress for workers."

The Unifor Eastern Forestry Wage Policy Conference was held February 4 to February 6, 2026, in Montreal.

Key bargaining priorities were discussed at the conference including wage improvements, pension security, benefit coverage, Employment Insurance protections, and measures to support workforce stability and long-term sustainability of operations.

"In addition to bargaining strong collective agreements, the union is calling on all levels of government to implement a national industrial strategy that prioritizes value-added manufacturing, rebuilds domestic supply chains, and protects Canadian forestry jobs," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

As the forestry sector remains under attack with unjust tariffs imposed by the U.S., Unifor continues to urge the federal government to increase domestic demand through initiatives such as Canada's Housing Plan, which can help stabilize markets for Canadian wood and paper products.

The pattern agreement reached with Domtar will serve as the template for negotiations with all other employers in the eastern forestry sector, including paper mills, sawmills, and forestry operations. In total, some 14,000 Unifor members across Eastern Canada will be affected by the eastern pattern agreement.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and works to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

