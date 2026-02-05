Federal auto policy sets right direction, but action needed to drive it home

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes measures in the new federal auto policy to map the direction of industry, with the understanding that this plan must be backed by bold action to safeguard Canadian auto jobs and ensure a future for autoworkers at idled plants in both Brampton and Ingersoll.

"We need a strategy that reassures workers that automaking has a future in Canada, regardless of U.S. trade attacks," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"The bottom line for all automakers must be if they want to sell in Canada, they have to build and invest in Canada. The free ride must end for companies that take from Canada's $100 billion sales market while giving nothing back."

The strategy contains positive measures, including the continuation of counter-tariffs on U.S.-made light duty vehicles, but the union is disappointed that the counter-tariff program still does not apply to heavy duty trucks, and urges immediate action. As well, Unifor is encouraged by the government's commitments to strengthen tariff remission measures, in a comprehensive way, for domestic automakers that maintain their production commitments to Canada. Unifor fully intends to participate in federal government consultations on recalibrating the tariff remission plan to better reward automakers that build here and penalize those who don't. The union remains concerned about the recent Canada-China EV arrangement deal and continues to seek strong safeguards against import surges of China-made vehicles.

"Government is giving itself an opportunity to explore all options, to expand its remission program, and think strategically about leveraging our vehicle market to secure long-term investments," said Payne. "This is a chance for Canada to be propositional in its demands of automakers, and to get work back into our plants."

The boosting of strategic investment funding supports, strengthening of vehicle fuel economy standards, return of EV purchase incentives, and investment in charging infrastructure will also assist to counter the damaging effects of President Trump's pull back of U.S. EV strategy.

"Within this new strategy we need governments to deliver clear, deliberate policies that grow good union jobs, protect our plants, and strategically transform domestic industry for a net-zero future," added Payne.

