Unifor seeks to set a pattern with negotiations at the Fairmont Empress

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Mental health and affordability are expected to dominate this month's negotiations as Unifor Local 4276 opens bargaining today with the Fairmont Empress.

"Unifor members at Local 4276 are ready to lead the way for the hospitality industry in 2026," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The hospitality sector is a clear example of the 'union advantage': workers at unionized hotels enjoy higher wages, better benefits, and greater job security."

Unifor Local 4276 opens bargaining today with the Fairmont Empress. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The collective agreements signed with the Fairmont Empress have historically served as a template for negotiations with other Unifor members in the sector, including Fairmont Vancouver, the Hotel Grand Pacific, the Coast Coal Harbour, and the Residence Inn.

This round of bargaining is also the first to include the workers at the adjoining Fairmont Spa, a workplace not generally represented by unions in similar hotels.

Local 4276 members have identified mental health and addressing the rising cost of living as key priorities for 2026 bargaining.

"Hospitality workers are the backbone of a strong tourism economy," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "We look forward to ensuring that industry-leading collective agreements continue to reward the hard work of hospitality workers in every region."

Unifor represents more than 8,000 workers in the hotel industry across Canada. Racialized women are over-represented in the hotel industry, especially in the housekeeping departments.

