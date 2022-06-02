Unifor urges members to keep up the fight after another Ford Majority

"Doug Ford should not be too comfortable with tonight's results. This second mandate cannot erase the pain and damage of his first four years of government," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "I hope that with this new mandate, Ford takes the opportunity to reverse his former attacks on workers, repeal Bill 124, invest in public health care and address the rising costs of living for Ontario's workers. If not, then Unifor will be his governments' most vocal opposition."

Strong, reliable public services are a social good that all workers rely on. Unifor opposed Ford's early cuts to health care and education affected all workers, and continues to call for a reversal of Bill 124's wage restrictions that strip workers, including health care workers, of their bargaining rights.

Unifor's comprehensive voter engagement campaign saw member organizers deployed in key swing ridings. On the doorsteps, on the phones and over texting, the union reached out to more than 55,000 members in these ridings.

"Unifor engages with members around elections because government actions, like Bill 124, directly affect their working conditions and quality of life. Those connections made by our member organizers are the core of our campaign and the key to building worker power within our union," continued Rizvi.

Before and during the writ period, Unifor produced ads that asked voters not to give Ford a second majority government, featured on fordfailedus.ca. This ad campaign targeted voters across the province, including in key regions, to share Ford's failures and urge workers to get out and vote.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

