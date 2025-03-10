TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government's March 7 statement encouraging additional privatization of Canada's airports is a bad idea shown to siphon off profits, suppress wages, and increase costs for travelers, says Unifor.

Unifor urges government and airport authorities to say no to privatization (CNW Group/Unifor)

"If your goal is to improve a public service, then pushing for privatization is the fastest way to fail," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Privatization of Canada's critical infrastructure, like our airports, can put profit over public safety, removes public accountability, and as many airport workers know, suppresses wages and working conditions for those affected."

The government statement does not change the existing governance model or any laws but explicitly outlines ways that airports can partner with private entities to further privatize operations under existing legislation.

Unifor urges airport authorities not to follow through with additional steps to privatize National Airport System (NAS) airports.

"We're in a national crisis, with Canada's very sovereignty being threatened, and the direction from the top is to sell off more of our transportation infrastructure?" continued Payne. "Privatization is not free money, we always pay it back with interest, and often with regret. The most effective way to prevent privatization remorse in the future is to not sell off public infrastructure today. Just say no."

Unifor's Air Transportation Workers' Charter of Rights advocates for nine changes to improve working conditions that will directly lead to a better travel experience.

Unifor represents 16,000 members across Canada in the aviation sector.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or on cell at (416) 458-3307.