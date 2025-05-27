Unifor urges federal government to prioritize workers in 45th Parliament with bold economic and legislative action

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling on the federal government to take decisive, worker-focused action to protect jobs and grow Canada's economy during the 45th Parliament. The union's legislative priorities offer a bold vision for a stronger, fairer, and more self-reliant Canada.

Red Unifor flags wave in front of Parliament Hill (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Our message to all federal politicians is clear: put workers first," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We need an economy that centres good jobs in every decision—backed by astute investments, strong public services, and strategic federal procurement to build Canadian industry. With the ongoing Trump-led trade war, the threat to Canadian jobs is real and growing. This Parliament must act urgently to defend our economic sovereignty and stop the bleed of jobs across the border."

Unifor is urging Parliament to take immediate action against unjust U.S. trade tactics by imposing targeted tariffs, export controls, and penalties on companies that offshore jobs. The union urges Ottawa to utilize and expand the Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act (FEMA) to penalize corporations that shift production to the U.S. to dodge tariffs or chase subsidies—at the expense of Canadian workers and communities.

"When U.S. policies threaten Canadian jobs, we must be ready to respond with strength and strategy," said Payne. "That includes holding corporations accountable for offshoring jobs and making smart investments in industrial supply chains to protect workers."

The union is demanding permanent Employment Insurance reforms with stronger worker protections, including income support programs to mitigate layoffs and keep workers connected to the labour market.

Unifor also calls for bold public investments in industrial supply chains, direct government involvement in key sectors such as auto and aerospace, and the creation of sector councils to guide long-term development. The union's plan includes 'Buy Canadian' procurement policies, made-in-Canada energy infrastructure, and exploring a Canadian-owned car manufacturer.

"We need industrial strategies that don't just react—they lead," said Payne. "That requires public investment, public ownership, and procurement policies that support Canadian-made, union-built products."

Unifor is advocating for cross-ministry coordination to promote economic sustainability and national resilience.

The union continues to champion robust public services, including defending the universality of the Canada Health Act and advancing a single-payer pharmacare system.

To build Canadian capacity and sovereignty, Unifor is proposing a national modular housing strategy using Canadian lumber, expansion of east-west energy transportation via Canadian-built railcars, and exploration of a Canadian-owned vehicle manufacturer.

"We're talking about building a Canada that doesn't just survive globalization—it thrives with independence and innovation," said Payne.

The union is also urging Parliament to restrict foreign control over critical minerals and negotiate procurement-based defence pacts with allies to bolster domestic aerospace and defence industries.

Unifor calls for the swift implementation of federal anti-scab legislation and warns the government to reject corporate pressure aimed at weakening labour protections.

"We know the employer lobby will push for deregulation under the 'moving economies' banner," said Payne. "We must push back with a clear commitment to workers' rights, fair wages, and strong unions."

Unifor reaffirms its support for the "Keep it in the Pipe" campaign, promoting investment in emissions-reducing technologies that safeguard union jobs in the energy sector, and renewed commitments to modernizing transportation and telecommunications infrastructure.

"We're ready to work with Parliament to build a fairer, more inclusive, and more prosperous Canada," said Payne. "That work begins with recognizing workers as the engine of our economy—and making choices that reflect that truth."

Unifor's message is clear: workers are the foundation of Canada's economy. The policies of the 45th Parliament must reflect that.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

