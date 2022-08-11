TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor members endorsed a new auto policy at the union's Constitutional Convention that sets out a comprehensive vision to transform Canada into a global leader in electric vehicle production.

"We have all the ingredients necessary to transition to electric vehicle manufacturing and grow our economy, while creating good union jobs and reducing Canada's carbon footprint all at the same time," said Lana Payne, at her first news conference as Unifor National President after yesterday's election.

The comprehensive policy document, entitled "Navigating the road ahead – rebuilding Canada's powerhouse auto sector" is available on Unifor's new website www.uniforautohub.ca. The document is the product of months of work by production and skilled trades members in auto assembly and auto parts manufacturing.

"Adopting these recommendations is the best path forward for all levels of government to create the conditions for a strong, resilient and forward-looking auto industry that supports autoworkers," said Payne.

Unifor's 29 recommendations are aimed at growing the domestic auto and auto parts industries, managing the transition to a net zero carbon economy, enhancing skills capacity, creating high quality, unionized jobs and advancing equity and inclusion throughout auto workplaces and related communities.

"With more than $10 billion invested in the sector, we have the opportunity to build on this incredible momentum. Governments, industry and workers have to continue to work together and implement this ambitious and comprehensive plan," said John D'Agnolo, President of Unifor Local 200 and Chair of the Unifor Auto Council, representing members who work at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Unifor has made the policy available to governments, industry analysists, stakeholders, automakers and journalists in advance of a national lobby week scheduled for this fall.

"This moment is an exciting and hopeful one for all auto parts workers, but also filled with challenges. We have to make sure that this shift puts workers at the forefront, to protect jobs, new skills and investments in new component parts," said Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195 and President of Unifor's Independent Parts Supplier Council.

