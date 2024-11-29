Unifor to hold strike votes following impasse in CPKC negotiations

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Negotiations between Unifor and CPKC have reached an impasse after the company failed to engage meaningfully to make progress on the union's proposals on critical non-economic issues.

"CPKC's unwillingness to address the key concerns of our members is unacceptable," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members deserve a contract that respects their contributions and ensures fair and equitable working conditions. Unifor remains fully committed to achieving that goal."

Negotiations between Unifor and CPKC have reached an impasse. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Local 101R will hold strike votes across the country in the coming weeks to show solidarity and determination in the fight for a fair agreement. The union sees this step as essential to ensuring members' voices are heard.

"It's clear to our union that these tactics by CPKC are designed with one goal in mind. They aim to create chaos so the government will bail them out rather than bargain a collective agreement with our union. We won't stand for that." said Payne.

Negotiations with CPKC began last month, with the most recent round of discussions held November 26-29. After limited progress, the union filed for conciliation in October, and despite further meetings, discussions have now reached a standstill. While the Union remains ready and willing to meet with the employer from now until the mediation and conciliation deadline of January 28, CPKC has only offered to meet during the final four days, from January 24-28. This limited window raises serious concerns about the employer's commitment to reaching a deal.

Unifor represents approximately 1,200 members at CPKC who work as mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants, heritage train mechanics and mechanical support workers, who are integral to the inspection, repair, and maintenance of CPKC's fleet of locomotives and railcars.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For more information, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Hamid Osman: [email protected] or (647) 448-2823.