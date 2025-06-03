Unifor to hold media availability outside N.B. Legislature calling for action on Intimate Partner Violence

FREDERICTON, NB, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor will hold a media availability outside the N.B. Legislature as the union leads a one-day Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Symposium to work with frontline service providers in the province to demand strong leadership from the provincial government.

"Intimate Partner Violence is an Epidemic" (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Unifor is building strong policy demands that recognize the important work of frontline service providers and the action owed to survivors and their families by calling for the New Brunswick government to address the epidemic of Intimate Partner Violence," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "We're ready to see New Brunswick lead by tabling legislation to declare IPV an epidemic which will open new avenues for much-needed funding and action."

WHERE: March from outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel (659 Queen St, Fredericton) to the New Brunswick Legislature (706 Queen Street, Fredericton) for stand-up avail



WHEN: Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 12:00 – 12:45 p.m.



WHO: Jennifer Murray, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director; union members

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] 902-717-7491.