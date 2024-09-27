Unifor to file for conciliation as CN Rail talks falter and employer signals intent to lay off workers

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor has filed for conciliation with CN Rail in an effort to move talks into a positive direction. The union is hopeful that with the involvement of a conciliator, progress can be made on key issues.

"CN Rail came to the table with demands for concessions that would undermine our members' rights and working conditions," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our mandate is clear: to improve the working conditions of our members, not to roll back hard-earned gains from previous rounds of bargaining."

Canadian National CN Rail train engine transport pulling cargo through Canadian Rockies landscape in Jasper, Alberta, Canada. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Adding to the challenges at the bargaining table, within 24 hours of negotiations commencing, the employer issued notice to the union of its intent to lay off at least 65 Unifor members.

"This move to serve notice to the union to layoff members in the midst of negotiations is very telling. My message to CN Rail is a clear one. We will not be intimidated by these tactics," said Payne.

Unifor remains committed to achieving a fair collective agreement that recognizes the critical contributions of its members at CN Rail.

Unifor represents 3,600 CN Rail members at Local 100 and Council 4000, who work at CN terminals and HQ across Canada, including rail car technicians, heavy-duty mechanics, and diesel engine mechanics, crane operators, machinists and electricians, as well as clerical and administration, customer support, and fleet mechanics, among others.

For more information and updates, please visit unifor.org/cnbargaining2024.

