Unifor to begin negotiations with Stellantis

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor will officially begin talks with Stellantis on October 18, 2023 and has set a strike deadline for October 29 at 11:59 p.m.

"Our union is looking forward to this next, and final round of talks with the Detroit automakers to secure the terms of our Canadian pattern and to make important additional gains on various Stellantis-specific workplace issues," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We also have the added challenge of negotiating future product commitments for the Brampton Assembly plant that secures a future for all of our Stellantis members in the EV transition."

Unifor's negotiations will focus on Stellantis following the pattern agreement previously set with Ford of Canada and General Motors.

"Our bargaining team is fully committed to negotiating a strong agreement that delivers on the core priorities set by our members and ensures that unionised autoworkers continue to set the highest standards for all manufacturing workers in Canada," said Stellantis Master Bargaining Chairperson James Stewart.

Unifor represents more than 8,200 members at Stellantis facilities in Canada, including the Windsor Assembly Plant, Brampton Assembly Plant, Etobicoke Casting Plant, Red Deer Parts Distribution Centre and Mississauga Parts Distribution Centre.

