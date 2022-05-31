Unifor survey: journalists face rising harassment

"We are seeing increasing attacks on media workers who are simply doing their jobs – jobs that are vital to a functioning democracy. We cannot tolerate this any longer."

The survey, conducted from December 8, 2021 to February 12, 2022, found that 60.6% of respondents had been harassed in the field, with 50.8% exprerienceing harassment online – 23.5% reporting dally harassment.

The results are in line with a trauma study by Carleton University released last week that found 56% of journalists faced report online harassment and threats, and 69% experienced anxiety as a result of their work.

The Unifor survey found much of the abuse contained racist and misogynist attacks, including threats of violence against the journalists and their families. Respondents to the survey said they wanted both their union and management to address the issue.

"There is a clear role for both Unifor and management of media outlets to play in confronting harassment," Unifor Media Director Randy Kitt said. "Surveys such as this one show just how widespread the problem is."

Unifor is also developing sample collective agreement language to address harassment on the job for media workers, which will be part of future contract talks.

Unifor launched a website last week to help journalists facing harassment, and is developing an in-house training program for media local representatives and Unifor staff to help media workers facing harassment.

