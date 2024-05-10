Unifor supports students and teachers in struggle against Scott Moe

REGINA, SK, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Scott Moe government's refusal to address class size and complexity in public schools is more evidence that it's time for change, says Unifor.

"Unifor stands with Saskatchewan's teachers in their fight for justice and a fair collective agreement," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Teachers are trying their best to improve the public education in Saskatchewan, but the Sask Party government refuses to invest in public schools."

From piecemeal privatization of Crown corporations to the total shut down of rural transportation options, the Moe government has overseen a steady decline in the quality of public services, says Unifor.

"Scott Moe claims the province is prosperous, but everywhere you look, public services are in decline and working people are struggling," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Scott Moe wants you to blame Ottawa, but the cause of underfunded services is right here in Saskatchewan, and it's time for a change in government."

