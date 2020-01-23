Unifor supports request for Northern Pulp decision Supreme Court review

HALIFAX, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor has joined with Northern Pulp and nine individuals representing the broader forestry industry in a request for judicial review filed today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. The application seeks a review of Nova Scotia Environment's (NSE) December 17, 2019 decision regarding Northern Pulp's proposed effluent treatment facility (ETF) project.

"Unifor is committed to our members at Northern Pulp and has always believed the mill can coexist in Pictou County, knowing this company is willing and wanting to invest in environmental upgrades and forge a new path forward with Pictou Landing First Nation," said Linda MacNeil, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director. "A judicial review of the decisions made by Nova Scotia Environment is necessary to ensure the process has been, and will continue to be, fair, reasonable and transparent, and making sure that the concerns of mill employees are included."

Premier McNeil's December 20 decision not to extend the Boat Harbour Act to allow time to complete the new testing triggered immediate layoffs, including 120 days' notice to Unifor members, and loss of livelihoods in the forest sector across the province.

"We warned MLAs the lack of a plan for the mill would mean immediate and continuing devastation across the forestry sector of this province and we're already seeing independent contractors having their equipment repossessed, houses up for sale and families weighing a move out west to find work," said MacNeil. "We continue to seek a path forward for forestry workers that maintains a sustainable forest sector with good jobs for generations to come."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing more than 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 230 at Northern Pulp and more than 23,000 in the forestry sector nationwide.

