Unifor supports Ontario Human Rights Commission recommendations to end racial profiling in law enforcement

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor supports recommendations from the Ontario Human Rights Commission's 'Policy on Racial Profiling in Law Enforcement' final report.

"I applaud the Ontario Human Rights Commission for tackling the serious issue of racial profiling head-on, as this is the only way to root out this dangerous practice," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Our union will continue to work with all stakeholders to build a society that is free from hate and discrimination."

In 2018, the Ontario Human Rights Commission released its interim report into racial profiling and racial discrimination of Black persons by the Toronto Police Service. The final report aims to be a resource for law enforcement to identify and prevent both individual and systemic racial profiling in law enforcement.

"This report is monumental in addressing racial profiling in our communities," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "As a union, Unifor has and will continue to educate members on the impacts of institutional and systemic racism faced by Indigenous, Black and racialized communities in Canada."

The policy directed to the Ontario Government, Police Boards and Police authorities sets out multiple recommendations from how best to engage with racial communities to developing internal policies to help end racial profiling and racial discrimination in policing.

"I hope that jurisdictions across the country heed the vital lessons learned from this report and that in Ontario and nationally we see the deep systemic changes needed to end racial profiling by law enforcement," said Rizvi.

Unifor members have highlighted the violence and destruction that state-sponsored racial profiling causes to Black, Indigenous and racialized communities across the country, bringing forward resolutions to end the practice through the union's Regional and Canadian Councils.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

