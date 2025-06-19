TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As Unifor members at courier giant DHL Express Canada remain locked out and on strike across the country, the union draws attention to this year's International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF)'s Safe Rates campaign that demands fair pay, good jobs and safe roads for truck drivers and couriers.

Unifor’s DHL picket line rallies coincide with ITF’s week of action, which runs June 19 to 25, 2025, demanding fair pay and decent working conditions for drivers to tackle fatigue with support from affiliated road transport unions. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The very things the Safe Rates campaign is fighting for – including fair wages, improved workplace protections, access to washrooms and tackling fatigue – are some of the same improvements we've been demanding for our members, and which DHL has locked us out for," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"They are bringing in scab workers, undermining the work our skilled members do every day, all the while threatening their livelihoods by proposing reduced earnings."

Solidarity actions are scheduled throughout the week at Unifor picket lines of DHL facilities in Hamilton, Ont., Edmonton, Lachine, Que., Richmond, B.C. and the DHL depot at Vancouver airport. Members are encouraged to share photos online, using the tag, #SafeRatesSaveLives.

Unifor's rallies coincide with ITF's week of action, which runs June 19 to 25, 2025, demanding fair pay and decent working conditions for drivers to tackle fatigue with support from affiliated road transport unions.

This year's actions are timed to coincide with the European Transport Workers' Federation's Day of Action Against Driver Fatigue on June 21.

More information can be found on Unifor's Safe Rates campaign page. https://chat.whatsapp.com/GdyQHLHFyg1FRQ2ezEUQfQ

"This is not just a fight against DHL, but the wider system of how Safe Rates can protect workers in trucking and delivery," added National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier, who is also the Canadian Chair on the Road Transport Workers' Section Steering Committee of the ITF. "We call on the industry and Canadian government to get involved and put safe rates in the forefront."

Unifor with the ITF are fighting for the Canadian road transport industry and federal government to:

Adopt Safe Rates legislation.

Advocate for labour protections and unions to strengthen supply chain security and resilience. Wage floors and sectoral bargaining—like those in B.C.'s port trucking sector—help prevent wage suppression and casualization that primarily benefit U.S. corporate profits.

Free and fair collective bargaining to help support working conditions and wages needed attract high skilled labour to these sectors and keep that money in Canada .

. Establish a fair price for transport.

Transparency in rate setting and working conditions.

Strong enforcement through collective agreements and regulatory bodies.

Expanded trade union rights for all in transport.

Ratify and implement International Labour Organization guidelines on the promotion of decent work and road safety.

"The way forward is clear: Safe Rates save lives," said Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary.

"When drivers are paid fairly, they don't have to speed, skip rest, or risk their lives to make ends meet. Governments and industry stakeholders must act now to set and enforce fair standards in road transport together. We call on companies who depend on road transport to work with the ITF to make road transport fair, safe, sustainable and inclusive."

About Unifor

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

About ITF

About the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF): The ITF is a democratic global union federation of 740 transport workers trade unions representing around 18.5 million workers in 154 countries. The ITF represents the interests of transport workers' unions in bodies that take decisions affecting jobs, employment conditions, and safety in the transport industry.

What are Safe Rates?

Guaranteeing Safe Rates mean drivers are paid fairly for all the time they work, allowing them to make enough money to drive safely and support their families. If drivers own their own vehicles, Safe Rates are calculated to ensure that they can cover the cost of purchasing, maintaining, and operating them.

