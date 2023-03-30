Unifor signs tentative agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company (TransLink)

SURREY, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The joint bargaining committee for Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 have achieved a tentative agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company.

"Transit workers kept Metro Vancouver moving throughout the pandemic. They have clearly demonstrated their value to the Lower Mainland economy and they deserve fair wages and benefits," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

"Transit workers have been helping lead the way for public sector compensation packages during a period of steep inflation increases," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Their leadership will help set the bar high for other sectors."

Details of the agreement will be available following the ratification meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

"This contract will address working conditions concerns of our members and help lessen the impact of inflation," said Balbir Mann, President of Unifor Local 111.

"The improvements in this tentative agreement should help ensure that total compensation is keeping pace with inflation and trends in the wider industry," said Mike Smith, President of Local 2200.

Unifor represents more than 4,000 transit operators and nearly 1,100 skilled trades and support workers.

