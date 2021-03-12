Unifor shares community concerns with SNRI flaring in Chetwynd

Poor planning by plant managers leading up to Unifor Local 449's job action this week has left the facility scrambling to dispose of millions of cubic feet of sour gas. Unifor estimates that the plant has burned sour gas at the facility and surrounding pipelines for more than 96 hours over the past week. The burning has resulted in widespread and persistent foul odours in the surrounding areas and raises health concerns.

On Feburary 4, 2021 the company was awarded an essential services order after claiming that the order would be necessary to protect public health.

"Somebody needs to tell SNRI that polluting the skies with sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide is not in the interest of public health," said Andrea Macbride, B.C.-Alberta Area Director. "This incredible level of gas flaring was absolutely unnecessary. Proper planning would have prevented this event."

