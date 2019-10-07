Unifor serves strike notice with Transforce

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Transforce's failure to make a fair wage offer to their Dynamex Couriers has forced their union to serve 72-hour strike notice.

"The boom of e-commerce is happening on the backs of couriers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "It's time Transforce share their success with the workers that keep it in business."

Approximately 180 members of Unifor Local 114 are poised to walk off the job if a tentative agreement cannot be reached before 10:30 a.m. on October 10. Unifor says the company is lowering driver commissions with lower prices.

"Drivers are doing no less work, but the cut throat prices are eating into commissions," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "When drivers are helping generate healthy profits, they should be earning more, not less."

Negotiations continue on Monday through Wednesday.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at ian.boyko@unifor.org or 778-903-6549 (cell)

