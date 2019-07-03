Unifor sends support and solidarity to injured Irving Shipbuilding worker

HALIFAX, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor extends heartfelt support and solidarity to family, friends and co-workers of an Irving Shipbuilding worker who was seriously injured at the shipyard on July 2.

The union will be closely following the ongoing investigation into the industrial accident. We will not comment on the very serious incident until a report from the Department of Labour has been issued.

Unifor-MWF Local 1 Executive is setting up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the injured worker and his family. We are encouraging our members to contribute.

The injured worker is employed by a contractor at the shipyard and is not a Unifor member.

