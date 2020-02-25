Unifor school bus drivers ratify new contract following ownership change

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - School bus drivers, represented by Unifor Local 4268, have voted to ratify a new collective agreement following the sale of Campeau Bus Lines in Bowmanville, Ontario to First Student Canada.

"The 280 members previously employed by two companies have now been brought under one collective agreement," said Unifor Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery. "While it is always stressful for members to go through ownership changes we're happy to confirm that the bargaining committees united to combine the best of the prior agreements in this new contract."

The union worked with both former bargaining committees to structure a new joint collective agreement that includes improvements to several articles. In the previous agreements, there were no wage increases in the final year but this agreement adds 3 per cent from March 1, 2021 to February 15, 2022. On September 2021, regular 'Home to School' drivers will receive a minimum of 4 hours guaranteed for their assigned route and a wage of $18.13 for all hours of work in a "key to key" model with extra incentives and minimums for extra work.

Due to the size of the combined group, additional Health and Safety Representatives and protections of regional work were also negotiated.

"As the largest union for Ontario school bus operators Unifor continues to work to raise the bar for our drivers," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi.

The combined membership voted to ratify the new collective agreement with an overwhelming 95 per cent margin on February 25, 2020.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocateus for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

