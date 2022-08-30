Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Loomis Express

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Loomis Express workers in eight provinces have reached a tentative agreement with the company, avoiding a strike set to begin after midnight tonight.

"This tentative agreement leverages the power of a national union to set and raise standards across the country while allowing for provincial nuances in the operations," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President."I congratulate the bargaining committee for coming together to reach a deal that addresses key concerns of members."

Members of Unifor Locals 114, 4050, 755, 4457 and 4005, have been working without a contract since March 31, 2022.

The new tentative agreement covers hourly drivers, owner-operators, call centre staff, clerical, and warehouse workers represented by Unifor at Loomis Express locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Ratification votes will be scheduled in the coming days. Details of the collective agreement will not be made public until after ratification.

Loomis Express is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transforce Incorporated (TSX:TFII).

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange a Skype, Zoom or FaceTime interview please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or (416) 896-3303 (cell).