Unifor reaches tentative agreement with GreenShield

WINDSOR, ON, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members on strike at GreenShield Canada have reached a tentative deal with the company.

Members from Unifor locals 240 in Windsor and 673 in Toronto began strike action on March 1 over key issues of job security and contracting out.

Wearing red rain ponchos in solidarity outside GSC, as Unifor members stand together on the picket line. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The ratification meetings in Windsor and Toronto are scheduled Wed., April 17.

No details will be released until after the ratification meeting.

There are over 580 union members in Windsor and 24 union members at Local 673 in Toronto.

The members are adjudicators, call centre representatives, accounting staff, client administration and IT services.

