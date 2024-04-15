Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Dominion

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor reached a tentative agreement with Loblaw-owned Dominion stores in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Details of the tentative agreement will first be shared with Dominion members of Unifor Local 597 in a series of ratification meetings to be scheduled in the coming days.

Dominion grocery storefront in St. John's, NL. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor represents more than 1,200 Dominion grocery workers at 11 stores across the island of Newfoundland.

