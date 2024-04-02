Unifor reaches tentative agreement with CN Autoport

HALIFAX, NS, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor and CN Autoport reached a tentative agreement today, after the conciliator invited the union back to the negotiating table at the company's request.

Details will be shared with Autoport members first at meetings scheduled for tomorrow, April 3, 2024, where members will vote on the tentative agreement.

A Unifor member waves a flag as they walk in front of the Autoport office in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Picket lines at the Autoport in Eastern Passage will remain active until a collective agreement is ratified.

