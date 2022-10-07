Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Autoport

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor has reached a tentative agreement on behalf of workers at the Autoport vehicle processing and transshipment facility, located in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia at the mouth of the Halifax harbour.

"With the united support of the membership behind them the bargaining committee was able to secure a tentative agreement that addresses key priorities for the workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor Autoport Bargaining Committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

A subsidiary of CN Rail, the Halifax Autoport facility is one of North America's largest vehicle processing and transshipment facilities, handling nearly 185,000 vehicles per year.

The tentative agreement was reached October 7, 2022, following eight months of collective bargaining.

"I congratulate the bargaining committee for persevering during these protracted and at times difficult negotiations," said Scot Spike, President of the Autoport unit Lodge 1 at Unifor Local 100.

Details of the new tentative agreement will not be made public until after ratification. A ratification vote will be held in the coming days.

