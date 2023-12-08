CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from Unifor's energy local unions have ratified the tentative agreement that establishes the pattern for more than 7,500 members of the union's National Energy Program.

"I congratulate the bargaining committee on setting this new pattern for our members across the energy sector," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "It was a difficult round of bargaining making it all the more important for locals to work together in order to make progress for our energy members."

The three-year pattern tentative agreement was reached between Unifor and Suncor. Local unions will supplement the national pattern by bargaining specific local issues to complete the process.

"This pattern unites members from across the country to use their collective power to negotiate with corporate energy giants to raise pay for workers across the sector," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

The following locals will now ratify the agreements in the various locations that will establish the pattern:

Suncor Energy Products Partnership

Burrard Products Terminal (Local 601)

Edmonton Refinery (Local 501A)

Edmonton Terminal (Local 777)

London Terminal (Local 27)

Oakville Terminal (Local 593)

Montreal Refinery (Local 175)

Montreal Terminal (Local 163Q)

Suncor Energy Inc.

Oil Sands (Local 707A)

Terra Nova Employers' Organization

Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading Platform (Local 2121)

