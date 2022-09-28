Unifor ratifies collective agreement with Extendicare

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Members at the Extendicare group of nursing homes across Ontario ratified 10 new collective agreements with precedent-setting improvements including a pilot project to move the entire workforce to full-time.

"This agreement marks a significant shift for members at Extendicare. The contract secures gains in wages and benefits that workers haven't seen in the industry in more than a decade," Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "I want to thank the bargaining committees for their incredible work during what was a very tough set of negotiations taking place while our healthcare system is in crisis. As a result of the committees hard work workers will benefit from job security, flexibility in their work life, and better protection against contracting out."

The new deal will bring members a racial justice advocate, improvements in wages, benefits, working conditions, shift premiums and the introduction of pilot program moving the entire workforce to full-time status.

"Health care bargaining can be some of the toughest negotiations for our union," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "For us to negotiate a return of full time work is truly groundbreaking. This agreement gives Extendicare members much needed job security and will finally eliminate the need to work multiple jobs."

Members ratified the 2 year contracts, with full time members voting 94% and part-time members voting 100% in favour of the new collective agreement.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

