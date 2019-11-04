Unifor prepares for Loblaw bargaining, good jobs at stake in NL

ST. JOHN'S, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor will begin collective agreement negations with Loblaw Companies Limited in November that will impact more than 1,300 members at 11 Dominion locations across the province.

"Loblaw is aggressively cutting full-time jobs and suppressing workers by keeping wages as low as possible," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "A job working for Canada's largest retailer should lift you out of poverty, not ensure you live in poverty."

Unifor recently wrapped up consultation meetings with members to set bargaining priorities. Workers emphasized the dire need for good jobs and fair wages, explaining that Loblaw has reached a new all-time-low as the company initiates a plan to cut full-time jobs, replacing them with lower paid part-time positions with fewer benefits.

Loblaw is the largest retailer in Canada, and it earned more than 800 million in profits last year.

"Unifor will be launching a province-wide campaign in coming weeks to draw attention to the need for better employment standards and good jobs in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Carolyn Wrice, Unifor Local 597 President. "An essential component of this campaign will be sharing first-hand stories from workers who are being driven into poverty by Loblaw's greedy business practices."

The campaign will feature billboards in several communities and an aggressive social media campaign featuring member's stories and videos, and more. Additional details regarding the campaign will be made available later this week to coincide with the launch of province-wide billboards.

Unifor represents more than 20,000 members who work in supermarkets, pharmacies, appliance stores and other retail shops across Canada. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

