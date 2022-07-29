Unifor picket line begins at Casino Woodbine

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - After negotiations broke down earlier today between Unifor and Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC), a secondary picket line was erected at GCGC-owned Casino Woodbine.

"Our members, workers at Pickering Casino and their other properties, are fighting for equality with workers at other casinos. They are looking for fairness and Unifor is with them in this struggle," said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer.

Unifor members standing behind large orange traffic cones on one of the roads into Casino Woodbine (CNW Group/Unifor)

All six entrances to Casino Woodbine have picket lines, creating long delays to get in.

Members of Unifor Local 1090 have been on strike at Pickering Casino Resort since Saturday, July 23, 2022 fighting for wage increases and to reduce the employer's reliance on a precarious part-time workforce.

"Great Canadian Gaming can easily afford to pay workers at Pickering what they pay workers at Woodbine. Until that gap is reduced, it will not be business as usual for GCGC," said Corey Dalton, Local 1090 president.

Unifor Local 1090 represents approximately 1,500 gaming workers at six GCGC properties: Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

SOURCE Unifor

