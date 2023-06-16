TORONTO, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor has partnered with the Canadian Red Cross in providing vital emergency as wildfires continue to threaten numerous communities in Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic Region, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Unifor partners with Red Cross to deliver wildfire emergency aid to Canadians (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The outpouring of support from Unifor members and the public is truly remarkable," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "By partnering with the Red Cross, we are demonstrating the power of solidarity and our unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by the wildfires across the country. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of the impacted communities."

To date, Unifor's collective efforts have resulted donations exceeding $150,000.

"As we witness the devastating consequences of these wildfires, it is crucial that we stand together to provide assistance and support," Len Poirier, Unifor National Secretary Treasurer. "Unifor, through its local unions and dedicated members, is actively collaborating with the Red Cross to ensure that immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resilience efforts are available to the individuals and communities impacted by the wildfires.

Unifor encourages all Canadians to contribute to the relief efforts by making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross. Every contribution, regardless of its size, will help in providing crucial aid to those impacted by the wildfires in Alberta.

Donations can be made securely online for:

Alberta Fires Appeal at www.redcross.ca/ABFires23/Unifor

Nova Scotia and Atlantic Fires Appeals at www.redcross.ca/novascotiafires/unifor

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Hamid Osman: [email protected] or (647) 448-2823.