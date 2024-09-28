MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 100 and Council 4000 have officially opened negotiations with CN Rail, representing more than 3,600 rail workers across the country, with key priorities focused on improvements to wages, pensions, benefits and work ownership protection for rail workers.

"Our members at CN Rail go above and beyond to make sure the trains operate and cargo moves across the country," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor and our members know how to fight and we expect to win important improvements for rail workers in this round of bargaining."

CN bargaining committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

Our committees are committed to ensuring that the employer understands the need for real improvements to wages, benefits, and pensions—some of which have gone unchanged for over 20 years—while also protecting work ownership for our members in an era where advancing technology threatens to eliminate jobs.

Unifor's bargaining priorities include addressing long-standing concerns with the pension plan which hasn't been enhanced in over 20 years while also protecting members' job security in an era where advancing technology threatens to eliminate positions. Unifor is committed to improving the overall quality of life for our members, with a focus on achieving better work-life balance alongside other bargaining priorities.

The negotiations come at a time when CN Rail is reporting record profits and the union is determined to secure gains that will support workers now and into the future.

The current collective agreement is set to expire on December 31, 2024.

Unifor represents CN Rail members at Local 100 and Council 4000, who work at CN terminals and HQ across Canada, including rail car technicians, heavy-duty mechanics, and diesel engine mechanics, crane operators, machinists and electricians, as well as clerical and administration, customer support and fleet mechanics among others.

More information can be found at unifor.org/cnbargaining.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

