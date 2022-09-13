CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Bargaining for a new collective agreement began this morning in Calgary between Unifor Local 101R and Canadian Pacific (CP).

"Our members have worked tirelessly day in and night across the country, in helping CP earn record profits," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "It is our expectation that CP rewards our members with the fair and equitable wage increases that they deserve."

Unifor Local 101R represents 1,200 workers from British Columbia to Quebec, who service locomotives and freight cars, and produce track and freight car/locomotive components.

"Our members are frustrated by heavy handed, unreasonable discipline that breeds distrust on a daily basis, and creates financial hardship and stress for families," said Len Poirier, Unifor National Secretary Treasurer.

Both sides exchanged proposals today and have dates booked in October to begin negotiations. The current collective agreement expires on December 31, 2022.

"We look forward to this round of negotiations with CP where we seek a contract that recognizes our members' hard work throughout the pandemic and beyond and lay the tracks to create a respectful work environment that our members rightfully deserve," said Rick Raso, President of Unifor Local 101R.

The union is also concerned about contracting-out and the need to re-invest CP record profits back into the workforce.

