Unifor opens bargaining with VIA Rail

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 representing more than 2500 workers at VIA Rail, have opened negotiations focusing on key issues affecting the workplace.

"Our goal in this round of bargaining is to find solutions to critical issues that are impacting the daily lives of our VIA Rail members," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members are proud to work for Canada's public railway. They are dedicated and committed and looking to improve upon their working conditions."

Key priorities for both groups in these negotiations include securing wage and benefit improvements, enhancing the hybrid pension plan, protecting work ownership amid threats of privatization and addressing work-life balance. Additionally, Local 100 is focused on preventing contracting out.

"Unifor is ready to work with VIA Rail to find common ground that respects the workers' dedication and fosters a productive, respectful work environment. These negotiations are crucial to ensuring stability for workers and the continued success of VIA Rail," said Payne.

Council 4000 represents 1,800 VIA Rail employees who work in station services, headquarters, maintenance centres, and onboard trains. Local 100 represents 700 VIA Rail employees working as Diesel Engine Mechanics, Electricians, Railcar Technicians, and General Workers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

