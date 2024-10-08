Unifor opens bargaining with CPKC, addresses critical issues affecting workers

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 101R has officially opened contract talks with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), seeking to address key issues affecting rail workers across 17 CPKC workplaces in Canada.

"Work ownership, poor working conditions, and strained labour relations continue to present barriers to creating a respectful and productive work environment for our members," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Resolving these issues is critical for both the workforce and CPKC's long-term success."

Photo credit: Dan Loran (CNW Group/Unifor)

Among the top concerns raised in bargaining are high levels of contracting out, forced overtime and strict company policies that negatively impact work-life balance.

"Our goal is to work collaboratively with CPKC to resolve these issues in a way that restores employee morale and respects the critical contributions our members make every day," said Payne.

Unifor Local 101R is committed to achieving a fair deal that addresses these long-standing issues while maintaining the stability and strength of Canada's rail industry.

Unifor represents approximately 1,200 members at CPKC who work as mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants, heritage train mechanics and mechanical support workers, who are integral to the inspection, repair, and maintenance of CPKC's fleet of locomotives and railcars.

