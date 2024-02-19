HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is mourning the tragic loss of a MWF Local 1 member at the Irving Halifax Shipyard. The worker died today following a workplace incident that is currently under investigation.

Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies and solidarity are with our member's family and loved ones including their Unifor family and co-workers.

Unifor MWF Local 1 member at Halifax Shipyard dies following workplace incident (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor is working to ensure there is full-time, onsite grief counselling services available to all shipyard workers as they process this great loss.

Unifor is also working alongside the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration, police, and the employer. The union has trained investigators and health and safety experts who ensure proper steps are taken following a workplace injury or death.

Unifor represents more than 1,150 workers at the Halifax Shipyard.

SOURCE Unifor

