HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor MWF 1 ratified a new four-and-a-half year collective agreement with Irving Shipbuilding.

"On behalf of the union, I send my thanks and congratulations to the MWF 1 bargaining committee for what they achieved for workers at the Halifax Shipyard," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "In addition to important economic improvements, this agreement will support the growth of the skilled workforce in the shipyard, an anchor for good union jobs in the Halifax region."

Unifor MWF 1 ratifies agreement with Irving Shipbuilding (CNW Group/Unifor)

The agreement covers 1,100 skilled trades workers and sees competitive wage increases over the lifetime of the contract. Other highlights include increases to RRSP contributions and boot allowance, significant improvements to health benefits and a reduction in years of service needed to receive a fourth week of vacation. Coverage for clinical psychology was increased from $300 to $1,500 per year to support mental health and wellness.

This agreement also includes formalized language for the Unifor Women's Advocate and the introduction of the Unifor Racial Justice Advocate Program.

"MWF Local 1 has been an early adopter of Unifor equity programs like the Women's Advocate and, now, the Racial Justice Advocate," said Jennifer Murray, Atlantic Regional Director. "Unifor members have been instrumental in outreach programs to recruit and remove barriers for women, Black, and Indigenous people to get their trades training and find good jobs at Irving Shipbuilding."

The bargaining committee presented the tentative agreement to members on Sunday, January 15 and voting took place Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

"The membership at the shipyard is engaged in directing their futures and making our workplace safer, more respectful and more welcoming to new shipbuilders," said Shannon Sampson, Unifor MWF Local 1 President. "We're pleased to have a new agreement to see us through the exciting next stages at the Halifax Shipyard."

Unifor is committed to working with Irving Shipbuilding to successfully deliver vessels as part of The National Shipbuilding Strategy.

