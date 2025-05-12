Unifor moves toward strike vote as VIA Rail refuses to withdraw concessions

MONTREAL, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor's VIA Rail master bargaining committees are preparing to conduct strike votes after a disappointing week of negotiations failed to move the employer off major concessions that threaten job security and working conditions.

"Our members are serious about achieving a fair contract—and they expect the same from VIA Rail," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "VIA Rail has a choice to make. It can continue wasting time and damaging its credibility. Or it can return to the table on May 26 prepared to bargain seriously and respectfully."

From May 6 to 9, Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 participated in negotiations under the conciliation process outlined in the Canada Labour Code. Despite repeated efforts by the union to make progress—including tabling a comprehensive monetary package—VIA Rail failed to respond and maintained nearly all of its concessionary proposals.

While the company did withdraw a few minor items, it continues to demand sweeping changes to work rules that would strip away protections, weaken scheduling rights, and undermine job security across the system.

"Our members have worked through a pandemic, staffing shortages, and equipment challenges to deliver for passengers across this country. We won't stand by while this employer tries to erode hard-fought gains or while government decisions threaten the future of good public rail jobs," said Payne.

Conciliation officers appointed by the federal Minister of Labour on April 1 are currently facilitating the process. The 60-day conciliation period ends on May 31, followed by a 21-day cooling-off period. Should a tentative agreement not be reached, Unifor members would be in a legal strike position as of June 22, 2025.

Strike votes will take place over the coming weeks to ensure members are in a position to act, should it become necessary. The union is encouraging all members to participate in the vote to send a clear message to the employer.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

