Unifor mourns the loss of jobs at The Telegram and its Austin St. printing press

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is extremely disheartened after confirmation that today is the last day of work for many members of Local 441-G at The Telegram and its Austin St. printing press, after receiving their official layoff notices.

"This is a dark day for journalism, and for the dedicated workers who have given their blood, sweat and tears – some for decades – at this historic printing press that has operated for nearly 150 years," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

SaltWire Network Inc. filed for creditor protection on March 11. In addition, a private equity fund has alleged the company owes it roughly $33 million after years of mismanagement out of its $94 million total debt load. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"This personally feels like a punch in the gut, as The Telegram was my first home in journalism. We will continue to support our members any way we can, including those who will be transferred to Postmedia, during this uncertain time. We need to stop the bleeding in this industry, and we need governments to step up to help."

There are 37 Unifor Local 441-G members working as reporters, videographers, printing press operators, and in advertising at The Telegram – with the majority of members working in printing press operations.

The union advocated for members' jobs and for local journalism as Postmedia and SaltWire worked through the CCAA process in the courts. During the court hearings, legal counsel for Unifor expressed concerns over the fate of the Austin St. printing press, which was not included in Postmedia's Asset Purchase Agreement, stating the omission of this facility in the deal creates uncertainty about the future of that operation and consequently the future of print media in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In an August 14 letter to Premier Andrew Furey, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray requested a meeting to discuss options for keeping the press operational. The closure of this facility would leave Newfoundland and Labrador as the only province without the ability to print newspapers.

The Premier's office responded on August 22 to Unifor's request for a meeting, and the two parties are working to find the first available time to meet.

"Local news is vital in every community, but particularly in many of the more rural communities of Newfoundland and Labrador," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray.

"It is truly heartbreaking to witness the closure of the province's only wide format press that also services other community publications and pamphlets for labour, community and government clients. This will have a damaging ripple effect on the province, impacting how Newfoundlanders and Labradorians understand and interact with their communities."

Unifor continues to engage with the monitor and the employer to advocate for members and will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Unifor represents more than 10,000 media workers, including journalists in the broadcast and print news industry.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

