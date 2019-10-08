Unifor mobilizes Ontarians to Stop Doug Ford's cuts

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor launched a new Ontario-wide campaign today that takes the Doug Ford government to task on its drastic budget cuts to municipalities, health care, and education, as well as the anti-worker legislation it plans to introduce when parliament returns later this fall.

"Doug Ford took an extended vacation hoping that the people of Ontario would stop talking about his unfathomable budget cuts to social services in our cities, our hospitals, and in our homes," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Unifor will hold him and his conservative government to account for the real wounds his cuts have left on families all over this province."

The campaign's website, stopfordcuts.ca, highlights the Premier's massive funding cuts and planned legislative agenda that will dramatically affect workers and their families in every region of the province. Unifor's campaign focuses on Ford's funding cuts in three key areas:

In our cities he downloaded costs to municipalities put programs for at risk youth, vaccines, and even water testing in jeopardy.

In our homes, his attack on autism programs meant Ontario children were left to suffer for months.

children were left to suffer for months. In our hospitals, his $97 million cut means not enough beds to treat the sick.

"Our members and the public need to take stock of the damage done so far to our hospitals, schools, and public health and childcare services that have been jeopardized by Doug Ford's conservatives," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor's Ontario Director. "Then we're asking Ontarians to take action to stop Ford's attacks on the most vulnerable in the province and his future plans to undermine the collective bargaining rights of working families."

The campaign runs in advance of the Ontario legislature's planned return in the fall through November when provincial parliament reconvenes to encourage Unifor members and the public to halt Ford's planned introduction of anti-worker legislation through Bill 124. The bill directly interferes and infringes on the rights of workers to free collective bargaining of at least 16,000 Unifor members in Ontario. The campaign includes a television commercial and radio ad and print and online advertisements. To see the full details of the campaign visit stopfordcuts.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 160,000 members in Ontario. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

