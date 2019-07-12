Unifor Metro workers reach tentative deal

TORONTO, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members of Local 414 have reached a tentative agreement with Metro grocery stores. The new contract covers approximately 4,000 workers at 27 locations across Ontario.

"We're pleased that we were able to make significant gains for our members in this agreement," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "With the claw back of an increased minimum wage, scheduling improvements and paid sick days by the Ford government it's more important than ever to secure advancements and protections at the bargaining table."

The tentative agreement will be presented to members for a ratification vote in the coming days. Details of the new contract will be released upon ratification.

"This agreement continues our work to raise the bar for our retail members," said Gord Currie, President of Unifor Local 414. "As one of the country's largest retail worker unions, Unifor is fighting back against the flood of part-time work and is leading the push to increase wages and improve working conditions."

If ratified, the new four-year agreement will expire on July 16, 2023.

