Unifor members vote for strike action if necessary at Arbutus Club

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 3000 members voted 95% in favour of strike action if the employer at the Arbutus Club continues to refuse to take bargaining seriously.

"Unless something changes at the bargaining table, Arbutus Club members can expect a serious service disruption and a noisy picket line," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "With membership fees that run tens of thousands of dollars, we know the Arbutus Club will have no trouble meeting our reasonable wage demands."

Local 3000 members provide valuable services to Vancouver's wealthiest residents for wages that don't even meet the region's living wage. Despite Unifor's efforts to wrap up negotiations with reasonable and clear improvements to wages and working conditions, the employer has shown little interest in bargaining.

"We couldn't have asked for a stronger strike mandate. It's clear that Local 3000 members are fed up," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "First class service deserves first class wages. It's that simple."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

