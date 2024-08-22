Unifor members to rally in support of striking workers at Residence Inn

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members from across Metro Vancouver will show support for the Local 433 members on strike at the Residence Inn with a lunch-hour rally.

"Hospitality workers are the backbone of the tourism industry in Vancouver," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "They deserve safe working conditions and wages that keep pace with the region's sky-high cost of living."

What: Rally for Residence Inn workers

Who: Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle and Unifor members

When: Thursday, August 22, at 12 p.m. PT

Where: Front Entrance of the Residence Inn at 1234 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Members of Unifor Local 433 have been on strike since August 4, 2024.

