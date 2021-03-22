Unifor members to meet with B.C. government MLAs

Throughout the week, Unifor has secured dozens of meetings with the entire government caucus, including Premier John Horgan. Unifor members will be urging the government to support paid sick leave, card-based union certification, and employment standards reforms to reduce precarious, low-paid work.

"When it comes to good-paying union jobs, the government shouldn't see itself as a disinterested party," said McGarrigle. "Progressive governments don't simply tolerate unionization, they should be actively encouraging it."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

