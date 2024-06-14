Unifor members reject mediator's recommendations, setting up strike vote at Shell

EDMONTON, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 530-A members at Shell Scotford have voted overwhelmingly to reject a mediator's recommendations for terms of settlement that would have kept the refinery workers well-below industry standards for compensation.

"We have been clear from the start: Shell workers deserve wages and benefits consistent with other Unifor energy workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Local 530-A will not settle for second class status."

Shell's negotiators refuse to take meaningful steps to close the gap between Local 530-A members and the Unifor industry standard, despite raking in nearly $80 billion in profit over the last two years.

The war in Ukraine has sent Shell's profits skyward. The company's 2022 profit was over $55 billion globally and $27 billion globally in 2023. Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan took home at least $13 million in 2023. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

"Shell is wildly profitable, and no different than the employers at other sites who have signed onto the pattern, including Suncor, Imperial, and Enbridge," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Shell has no issue compensating their executive leadership at industry levels. Workers deserve the same treatment."

Local 530-A's bargaining committee has applied to the Alberta Labour Relations Board to hold a strike vote later this month.

