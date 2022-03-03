Unifor members ratify new contract at Oakville Transit
Mar 03, 2022, 15:02 ET
OAKVILLE, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Wage increases and job security are the highlights of the new collective agreement ratified today by Unifor Local 1256 members, ending their two-week strike at Oakville Transit.
"My congratulations to Oakville transit workers for standing up to the employer to win gains that will improve working conditions and benefits," said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer.
Transit service in the region will resume on Friday, March 4, 2022.
The new agreement includes a 2% wage increase in each of the three years of the contract. Local 1256 was successful in converting 27 positions to full-time status and increasing benefits coverage and expanding mental health coverage in the plan.
"These are no small gains. The new collective agreement is a terrific example that solidarity and collective action gets results," said Alice Kelly, President of Unifor Local 1256.
Local 1256 members at Oakville Transit began legal strike action on February 17, 2022. The union represents 179 transit operators and maintenance staff.
Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
SOURCE Unifor
For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).
Share this article