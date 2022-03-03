Unifor members ratify new contract at Oakville Transit

Transit service in the region will resume on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The new agreement includes a 2% wage increase in each of the three years of the contract. Local 1256 was successful in converting 27 positions to full-time status and increasing benefits coverage and expanding mental health coverage in the plan.

"These are no small gains. The new collective agreement is a terrific example that solidarity and collective action gets results," said Alice Kelly, President of Unifor Local 1256.

Local 1256 members at Oakville Transit began legal strike action on February 17, 2022. The union represents 179 transit operators and maintenance staff.

