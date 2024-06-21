Unifor members ratify new collective agreement with SaskTel

REGINA, QC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - New protocols for discussing working conditions are some of the highlights of a new three-year collective agreement ratified by members of Unifor Locals 1-S and 2-S.

"Unifor members are at the core of successful Saskatchewan Crown corporations like SaskTel," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This agreement helps make workers part of the discussion to maintain high-quality services while protecting good jobs."

A billboard reading "Tell Premier Scott Moe Stop Selling SaskTel Jobs, No contracting out!" and an office tower with SaskTel signage in the background. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The new collective agreement adds Artificial Intelligence to the contract's definition of Technological Change and creates a mechanism for workers to be involved in the use of AI. The contract also adds a committee to review contracting out of union work.

"Workers must be involved in the decisions that impact their working conditions," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Contracting out degrades the quality of service and kills good jobs in Saskatchewan."

During the term of the agreement wages will increase 8%. The locals were successful at improving scheduling provisions for part-time workers and expanding working from home policies.

Unifor represents more than 2,500 workers at SaskTel in nearly every region of the province.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

