Unifor members ratify new agreement with Loomis

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Wage increases and improved sick day provisions are part of a new five-year collective agreement ratified today by Unifor members at Loomis Express.

"Unifor is a strong union for courier industry workers," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Time and again, Loomis Express workers have identified policies that will improve working conditions and bargained skillfully to achieve new gains."

The new collective agreement includes 17.5% in wage increases during the term, which applies retroactively to April 1, 2022 and will expire on March 31, 2027.

The contract covers hourly drivers, owner-operators, call centre staff, clerical, and warehouse workers represented by Unifor at Loomis Express locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Across these regions, the workers are represented by Unifor Locals 114, 4050, 755, 4457 and 4005.

"During the pandemic, Canadians led the world in e-commerce purchases and relied heavily on the courier and small package sector," said Len Poirer, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer. "At Unifor we understand the important role couriers and warehousing workers play in the economy."

Loomis Express is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transforce Incorporated (TSX:TFI).

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

