Unifor members ratify Manitoba Lotteries contract

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Wage increases, a signing bonus and shift premiums are highlights of a new collective agreement ratified by Unifor Local 144 members at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.

"The previous conservative government left gaming sector workers behind," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The gains in this contract help address the economic circumstances workers face, including the rising cost of living."

The four-year contract includes a 2.5% increase retroactive to June 2022, 2.75% in the second year, and 3% in each of the final two years for a total of 11.25%. Many workers will realize an additional 4.5% increase based on years of service and current rate of pay.

Dealer premiums will increase between $0.20 and $0.70 per hour. A signing bonus between $600 and $1,800 (depending on hours worked) is available upon ratification.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for skillfully negotiating a contract on a deadline," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "The strike mandate from the membership was a key tactic that helped achieve a solid collective agreement."

The holiday season is among the busier periods at Winnipeg casinos. Unifor represents more than 750 members at McPhillips Station Casino, Club Regent Casino, and the Shark Club Casino. Members work as dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security personnel, maintenance staff, customer service representatives and skilled trades workers.

