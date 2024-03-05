Unifor members ratify contract with Jamieson Laboratories

WINDSOR, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The 317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson have ratified a new collective agreement, ending a 34-day strike.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for holding steady during some difficult negotiations and fighting for a contract their members could support," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

A group of people standing together with a blue screen in the right background. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"As well, my sincere thanks to our members and their families, for showing up on the picket line, day in and day out, remaining strong in your resolve and solidarity."

After several weeks of very challenging negotiations, Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, Ont. reached the tentative agreement on March 2.

Members voted 72% in favour of the deal on March 5.

The new four-year contract – which is in effect Feb. 1, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2028 – includes significant wage increases, including a $5.50 an hour wage hike over the life of the agreement, a 20.5% increase.

Production workers will receive a $2.50 hr increase upon ratification and a $1 an hour increase in each year of the last three years of the collective agreement.

Skilled Trades workers will receive a $4 an hour bump in year one and $1.75 an hour increase over the remainder of the contract.

Full-time production and Skilled Trades workers will also receive a $3,000 ratification bonus.

The agreement includes improvements to the language to provide for a more equitable distribution of overtime, increases to vision and eye exams and additional call-in days.

"We are pleased with the deal," said Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout.

"Through this challenging economy, the workers at Jamieson have produced one of the best known and most trusted brand of vitamins and health supplements and they deserve to receive their fair share."

